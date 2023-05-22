Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.06% of Matador Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 625,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after buying an additional 36,021 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,274,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,972,000 after buying an additional 153,810 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Trading Up 4.3 %

MTDR traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 579,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.18. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,439,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Matador Resources news, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,300 shares of company stock worth $549,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.