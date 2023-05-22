Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New $11.83 Million Investment in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 246,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,834,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,491,000 after buying an additional 109,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Stantec by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,831,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,831,000 after buying an additional 80,462 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Stantec by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,305,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,667,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Stantec by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,372,000 after buying an additional 119,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Stantec by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,193,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,931,000 after buying an additional 67,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.63. 5,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,302. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $832.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stantec in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

