Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,748 shares during the quarter. Warrior Met Coal comprises 0.5% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 1.81% of Warrior Met Coal worth $32,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

HCC stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 191,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,476. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 9.74.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 49.16% and a net margin of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

