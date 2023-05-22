Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,629 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 614,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,018,413.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 216,112,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,677,140,948.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 14,781,466 shares of company stock worth $875,880,626 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,933,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,746,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

