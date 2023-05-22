Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys Shares of 45,000 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11,693.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $219,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,137 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $160,336,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $454,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,883 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

