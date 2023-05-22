Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 860,308 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 125.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,543,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860,308 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for 1.0% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Teck Resources worth $58,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 328,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after buying an additional 115,363 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.38. 1,298,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,481. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

