Wanchain (WAN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $506,926.19

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $40.21 million and $506,926.19 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00054753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00039006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00019002 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000892 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,559,920 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

