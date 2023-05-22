W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 219.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $9.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $672.66. 121,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,780. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $629.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Stories

