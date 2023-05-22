Vulcan Forged PYR 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.95 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.42 or 0.00012854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $92.92 million and $3.95 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018377 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,635.28 or 1.00146849 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.49260565 USD and is up 3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $4,064,466.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

