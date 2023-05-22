Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.50.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.73. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,062 shares of company stock worth $8,461,042. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

