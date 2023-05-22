VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of VOXX opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $223.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 196,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 135,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 186,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

