VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $13.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $7.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.40, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $13.84.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. VIZIO had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $533.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About VIZIO

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

