Visteon (NYSE:VC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE VC opened at $138.42 on Thursday. Visteon has a one year low of $94.71 and a one year high of $171.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

