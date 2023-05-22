Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) & HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Financial Survey

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) and HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and HH&L Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics -10,419.10% -89.08% -48.13% HH&L Acquisition N/A -55.99% 2.76%

Risk and Volatility

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HH&L Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 11 0 3.00 HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Viridian Therapeutics and HH&L Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $45.08, indicating a potential upside of 95.22%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than HH&L Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and HH&L Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.65 million 602.13 -$129.87 million ($4.66) -4.95 HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $17.69 million $0.19 54.89

HH&L Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HH&L Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HH&L Acquisition beats Viridian Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About HH&L Acquisition

(Get Rating)

HH&L Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

