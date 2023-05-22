Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.43. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.07 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 313.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

