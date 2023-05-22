Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

