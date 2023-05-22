Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRSK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $222.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.69. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $222.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,017,000 after buying an additional 72,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,290,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,736,000 after buying an additional 49,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,447,000 after buying an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

