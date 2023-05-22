Verge (XVG) One Day Volume Tops $8.14 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $35.49 million and $8.14 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,651.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00341440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00563634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00067148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.74 or 0.00426747 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,455,144 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,455,138 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

