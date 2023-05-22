Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after buying an additional 27,306 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VO traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.31. 251,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,308. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

