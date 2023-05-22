Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLY. TheStreet cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of VLY opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, Director Avner Mendelson purchased 2,611 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,522.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,635.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avner Mendelson acquired 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,522.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,635.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,711 shares of company stock worth $126,452 over the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

