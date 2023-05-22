VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
VAALCO Energy Price Performance
NYSE:EGY opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $421.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $8.77.
VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO George W.M. Maxwell purchased 10,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 20,764 shares of company stock worth $76,769 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 31.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
