VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

VAALCO Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EGY opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.58. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 28.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George W.M. Maxwell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,764 shares of company stock valued at $76,769. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGY. State Street Corp increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after buying an additional 3,928,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,701,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 850,673 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,837,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGY. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on VAALCO Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on VAALCO Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

