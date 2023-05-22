Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Position Raised by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Upstart worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Upstart by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 61,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Upstart by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.73.

Upstart Stock Up 21.3 %

Insider Activity at Upstart

UPST stock traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.97. 13,871,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,712,077. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 463,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 463,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $73,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,817.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,484 shares of company stock worth $1,003,204. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

