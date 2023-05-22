Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.14. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $955,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

