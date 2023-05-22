Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sidoti raised Universal Electronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.65). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $122.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post -5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Electronics news, CFO Bryan M. Hackworth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,073 shares in the company, valued at $589,354.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 117.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

