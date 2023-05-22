United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $285.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $219.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $184.58 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.41.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $1,287,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,413.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.27, for a total transaction of $1,994,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,405.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $1,287,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,413.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,379 shares of company stock valued at $48,881,317 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,265,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $336,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

