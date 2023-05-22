Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Unisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Unisys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.69. Unisys has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08.

Insider Activity

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.73 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

In other Unisys news, Director Matthew J. Desch purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Unisys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unisys in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Unisys by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Unisys by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Unisys by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

(Get Rating)

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.