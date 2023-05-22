Ultra Market Capitalization Hits $72.45 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, Ultra has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $72.45 million and $952,397.19 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,647.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.39 or 0.00425518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00130293 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00024701 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00038943 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000441 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21772428 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $731,200.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

