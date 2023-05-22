TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.47. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $544.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.48 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $116,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 42.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 21,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

