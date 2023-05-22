TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
TTM Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %
TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.47. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.
Insider Activity at TTM Technologies
In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $116,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 42.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 21,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.
About TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.
