Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TFC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.24.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TFC stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
