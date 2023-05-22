Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TFC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

