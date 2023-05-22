TRON (TRX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.64 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.64 billion and approximately $406.73 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0787 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003355 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003126 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001467 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,335,387,052 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

