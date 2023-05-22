TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

TravelCenters of America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.00. 1,111,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,401. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $88.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

