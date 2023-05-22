Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.50.

Transcat Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $87.21 on Thursday. Transcat has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $91.71. The company has a market capitalization of $659.31 million, a PE ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcat

About Transcat

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

