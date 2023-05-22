Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.50.
Transcat Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $87.21 on Thursday. Transcat has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $91.71. The company has a market capitalization of $659.31 million, a PE ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.61.
Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.
