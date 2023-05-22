TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 1,037.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,750,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508,615 shares during the quarter. TransAlta comprises approximately 0.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $24,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,346 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TransAlta by 370.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,005,000 after buying an additional 1,425,372 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 59.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,785,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after buying an additional 1,413,962 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,489,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after acquiring an additional 812,221 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TAC traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $9.83. 58,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,188. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.06. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $629.08 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

TAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

