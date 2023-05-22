Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 280 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 280 ($3.51) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TNLIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Trainline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trainline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Trainline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $370.00.

Trainline Stock Down 13.6 %

Trainline stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Trainline has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

