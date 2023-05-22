Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $224.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.55 and its 200-day moving average is $227.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

