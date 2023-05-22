Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Price Performance

NDP opened at $28.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.