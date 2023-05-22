Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$94.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TD. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CSFB lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$96.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TSE:TD opened at C$82.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$86.51. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$76.40 and a 52-week high of C$97.13. The company has a market cap of C$150.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.16 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 31.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

