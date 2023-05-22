Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Tiptree Stock Performance

Shares of TIPT opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.99 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.10. Tiptree has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $369.53 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is -74.07%.

In other Tiptree news, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,565. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tiptree by 183.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Tiptree during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Tiptree during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

