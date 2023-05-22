Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading 9.2% Higher

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) traded up 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.22 and last traded at $49.21. 486,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 747,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.64 per share, with a total value of $1,070,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,063,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,442,887.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tidewater by 59.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 8.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tidewater by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tidewater by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

