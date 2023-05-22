Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRI stock opened at $125.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.31. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $94.56 and a 1 year high of $133.55. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.33%.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.