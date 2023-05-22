Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Lowered by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $209,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,759,000 after purchasing an additional 400,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,067,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,379,000 after buying an additional 342,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO traded up $4.23 on Monday, reaching $531.61. 655,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,674. The firm has a market cap of $205.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $555.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

