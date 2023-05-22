The Graph Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, The Graph has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $18.50 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,659,601,947 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,987,868,251 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

