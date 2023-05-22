The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) CEO Satish Malhotra Purchases 33,500 Shares

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $75,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Container Store Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The Container Store Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.23. 1,346,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,427. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Institutional Trading of The Container Store Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCS. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Container Store Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 26,834 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Container Store Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 410,814 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About The Container Store Group

TCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on The Container Store Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

