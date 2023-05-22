The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.