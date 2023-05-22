Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Tennant in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Trading Down 0.5 %

Tennant stock opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.10. Tennant has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $80.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.23.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.53 million. Tennant had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tennant news, Director Azita Arvani sold 2,320 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $164,000.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,035.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tennant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tennant by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tennant by 82.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.