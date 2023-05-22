Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $143.44 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 5.4% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $143,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,867,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 19,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $481.28. 647,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,211. The business has a 50 day moving average of $488.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.92. The company has a market capitalization of $448.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

