TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TELGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $138.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $136.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TEL. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.00.

TEL opened at $124.08 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.44 and a 200-day moving average of $124.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TELGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.54%.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

