TCTC Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,317,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,500 shares during the quarter. HF Sinclair comprises 26.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 6.14% of HF Sinclair worth $639,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 2.5 %

HF Sinclair stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.37. 707,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,021. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Articles

