TCTC Holdings LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $94.66. 1,566,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,542. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average of $97.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

